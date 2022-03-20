Bellingen’s cultural event Sunday Bites welcomes Bellingen Mayor Steve Allan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUNDAY Bites, a monthly cultural happening run by the Bellingen Community Arts Council since 2014, is back with a new venue and a packed-full program for 2022.

The purpose of Sunday Bites is to engage the audience in exploring and discussing a different topic each month, whether it be concerned with the creative arts, music, drama, film, photography or the politics of art and the creative industries.



Meeting at Raleigh Hall on Walter Street, just around the corner from the Raleigh Winery, on Sunday 20 March at 4.30pm, this first meeting will be with Steve Allan, the new Mayor of Bellingen Shire.

“We have asked Steve to talk briefly about his vision for arts and culture across the Shire and what developments he would like to see,” Rosie Wickert, a Sunday Bites organiser, told News Of The Area.

“Following this, he will take questions from the floor, so please come ready with your questions and comments.

“We chose Steve Allan as our first speaker because this provides a rare opportunity for the arts and cultural community to ask our new Mayor directly what his views are about the future role and status of arts and culture across the Shire.

“When I approached Steve about coming to speak, he was unaware of Sunday Bites but very interested to find out more about us.

“I know that he has been a strong supporter of the development of the ArtSpace gallery in Urunga and has ensured that the gallery has been assisted by the Urunga and Mylestom Chamber of Commerce, which he has chaired for a number of years.

“I know Steve reasonably well and always find him very approachable and willing to listen.

“Since the demise of the Council’s Arts and Cultural Committee some years ago, it has been hard to really know where the Council stands in relation to arts and culture.”

As always there will be the opportunity to chat after the meeting over drinks and nibbles.

The event is free but donations towards costs are always welcome.

To Join the Sunday Bites mailing list email [email protected]

“We also encourage speakers from the local community artists and people interested in the creative industries to contact us.

“Jason John will be hosting April’s Bites – on Sunday 10 April at Raleigh Hall.”

Contact Rosie Wickert on 0419 401 901.

By Andrea FERRARI