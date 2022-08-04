Bellingen’s Memorial Hall set to become a premier performance destination on the Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ICONIC Bellingen Memorial Hall has long been a landmark building and integral part of the local community and its vibrant culture.

Plans for the Hall were initiated in 1918 and the building opened on Anzac Day 1929, as a memorial to those who served in World War I.



Over the years, the Hall has functioned as a movie theatre, library, community hall and performance centre.

A review undertaken by Council in 2018 reported that, while there was good use of the hall with several major events and festivals, the number of local community events was steadily declining and the Hall risked losing its cultural significance and relevance to the community.

This started a discussion on the ongoing and future role of the Memorial Hall for the community, resulting in the vision and strategy for a ‘transformation’ of the centre from a ‘Memorial Hall’ to a ‘Cultural Arts Hub’.

Then, in July 2020, the Hall was listed on the Trust Register by the National Trust of Australia (NSW).

The transformation would entail refurbishment of the existing Memorial Hall and associated amenities; the extension of Memorial Hall to provide additional performance space; and an increase in parking space.

A detailed six-phase project plan was developed with the Project Management Team working closely with the Memorial Hall Committee.

The first five phases have been completed, with the project currently at the Construction stage.

This week, Council announced that it has been successful in securing an additional $410,000 funding through the Creative Capital Program, which will support supply and installation of Audio-Visual infrastructure and equipment within the new performance spaces, strengthening the facility’s reputation as a unique, premier performance destination on the Mid North Coast.

With an investment of more than $8 million, works continue to restore and transform Bellingen’s iconic Memorial Hall into a ‘Cultural Arts Hub’, with a vision of fostering collaboration, community and creativity.

With the upgrade of the existing facility and building of new spaces, this iconic project will welcome diverse performances, performers, arts and workshops to Bellingen Shire.

“Our Community Vision speaks to being Connected, Sustainable and Creative, and through this investment to significantly enhance and restore such an iconic part of our community’s heritage we can be true to that vision,” said Mayor, Cr Steve Allan.

By Susan KONTIC