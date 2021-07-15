Bellingen’s youngsters join OzGreen in creative environmental projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUNG people seeking to be proactive in making a difference in environmental issues can sign up to OzGreen’s next Tomorrow’s Change Makers Program run by not-for-profit environmental organisation OzGREEN, starting this July.

Supporting and facilitating young people to plan and deliver their own community projects, Tomorrow’s Change Makers Program, meets weekly at the Bellingen Youth Hub, is aimed at youth aged 12-18 years and it’s free.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The entrepreneurial youth led program supports inspired and motivated young people to plan, design and implement an environmental community project.

“It has been incredible to witness the growth in confidence and self-belief of the change makers in the program and demonstrates the importance of providing opportunities for young people to have their say in how they want to take action,” Kathleen Hannah, Tomorrow’s Change Makers Coordinator told News Of The Area.

It’s an opportunity for youth who are passionate about the environment and are ready to take the next step in organising or creating an environmentally focussed event or product.

The unique design of the program provides space for young people to direct and drive their own inspired project, overcoming hurdles that can come up along the way and seeing their project through to fruition.

Initially, the group explore ideas, passions and interests to develop their own community project.

Mentors then move into a supportive role working with the young people to plan and deliver their project.

Tomorrow’s Change Makers is a free program, funded by the Department of Communities and Justice and has previously supported young people to develop and brand their own handcrafted candles to raise awareness and funds for bees, organising a Community Picnic to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and

utilising excess fruit produce to create jams and cordials.

OzGREEN’s Tomorrow’s Change Makers invites environmentally focussed youth to come along, meet like-minded young people and work towards a better future.

For more information, contact OzGREEN’s Program Coordinator at kathleen@ozgreen.org.au or call OzGREEN’s office on 02 5615 8108 or register your interest at www.ozgreen.org/TCM2021 as places are limited.

By Andrea FERRARI