Bellinger River Snapping Turtles to Benefit From Government Grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bellinger River’s George’s Snapping Turtle population is set to benefit from $210,000 in funding from the Federal Government’s Threatened Species Strategy Action Plan.

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said conservation and restoration projects across Australia have been allocated a share of $12 million funding through the $100 million Environment Restoration Fund.

She said, “The successful projects span all states and territories and will deliver practical action on the ground to protect more than 60 priority threatened species,” Minister Ley said.

“This includes action to restore and create important habitat, captive breeding programs to boost populations as well as new feral cat and fox management initiatives to reduce pressures from invasive predators.

“These community-led activities will help improve the trajectory of our most precious native wildlife with a range of flow-on benefits for other species that share the same habitat,” Minister Ley said. .

Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper, welcomed the announcement and applauded the recognition of such an important species to the region.

He said, “I had the pleasure of meeting with Gerry McGilvray, project officer with Saving our Species back in March last year and personally witnessed these special creatures in the Bellinger river.

“It’s wonderful to see this funding go toward meaningful action in their protection, including weed control, revegetation and ecological monitoring of their environment.

Mr Conaghan said, “In addition, the project will encompass Aboriginal cultural and general community engagement, as it should.”

By Andrew VIVIAN