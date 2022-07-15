Bellinger Valley View Club celebrate 37th birthday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bellinger Valley View Club (BVVC) recently celebrated their 37th birthday held in the new function room at the Butter Factory in Bellingen.

The theme was 1920s flappers and we were joined by members from local VIEW Clubs and great fun was had by all,” said Bev Miles, Bellinger Valley View Club.

“We were entertained by the very talented string quartet from Bellingen High School.

VIEW clubs of Australia are supporters of The Smith Family who are celebrating their centenary birthday.

The Smith Family, with VIEW Club support, provide disadvantaged children with tools and support to thrive at schools through the ‘Learning for Life’ programme.

“Our BVVC sponsors five of these children,” said Bev.

“We would love to welcome new members so if you are interested in guest speakers and outings please ring Gina Troy on 66551756.