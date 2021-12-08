Bello Summer Dreams Festival brings on the vibes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUMMER Dreams Festival at the Bellingen Showgrounds on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 December launches the season with a two-day festival.

UMBL Music is proud to present this awesome lineup consisting of 90% local talent.



“It’s a festival of musical goodness for everyone to finally get together and really feel like a community again through dance and music,” UMBL Music’s director Ahva Dub told News Of The Area.

First Nations artists feature strongly at Summer Dreams, with OKA the legendary QLD dance band, great Gumbaynggirr rock band Jumbaal Dreamin’; a new group by Gomeloroi man Kauri called Little Big Tree; fresh Coffs duo Deadlie Flowers and Gugu-Yalanji, Minyangbal, Gooreng Gooreng and South Sea Island womxnRedBelly DJ “dropping beats and beauty” and Micklo Jarrett’s deep and uplifting act Gunganbuwala celebrating Gumbaynggirr land and people.

“Legendary band OKA return to Gumbaynggirr country bringing their party vibes and electric dreamtime roots music to Summer Dreams – don’t miss this sublime act at sunset on the Friday evening.

“Funkster party acts The Ninth Chapter and Funkatu will have you getting down, digging the groove.

“Check out roots trios by Peter Hunt (KOOIE) and Kaya Boom and acclaimed singer songwriters Joe Newton and Hannah Harlen who’ll take you deep into your feels.

“Bringing the tribal vibe are fantastic drum and dance acts Samba Soul (Latin grooves) and Drumfire (African drumming) and don’t miss genre bending YT DiNGO (aka Travers Ross).

“There will be a tasty selection of DJs to keep you on your feet and revving up the party including local legends DJ Joelism, DJ Phoenix and DJ Bastion.”

Fresh powerhouse acts Lumen Ex and Hooked In will kick off the event at 2pm Friday afternoon.

By Andrea FERRARI