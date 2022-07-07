Bendigo Bank Backing Coffs Harbour Running Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUNDAY 11 September will see the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival celebrating its 10th event as over 1,000 runners are expected to lace up their shoes for a run around the Coffs Creek track.

Race Director Keelan Birch reflected on the years of support Bendigo Bank has given the community event and said it was great to have them back for the big ten year celebration.

“Bendigo Bank has been the naming rights sponsor since the event started in 2011 and is a major reason the event is so successful,” Birch said.

“Having their support throughout all these years is invaluable.”

Warren Hughes, Manager of Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour, explained that his branch was proud to be the naming sponsor of the Coffs Harbour Running Festival which is the type of community event Bendigo Bank wants to support.

“Supporting the community has always been a top priority of ours.

“We see our support of the Running Festival as contributing to a more healthy and active Coffs Harbour, whilst also raising money for charities.

“After two year of postponement due to Covid-19, we are excited to be part of making the 2022 event happen,” he said.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival has raised well over $200,000 over the past ten years which has gone to various local children’s charities including Life Education and Early Connections Coffs Harbour.

These charities also attend the event as volunteers.

Birch told News Of The Area that the charity focus of the event is extremely important.

“The event is not-for-profit and community focused.

“Any proceeds that are made go to local kids.

“It’s all run by dedicated volunteers,” he said.

“Go for a run that raises money for those in need – what a great way to support your local community!”

Entries for this year’s event are open and the 2022 event is expected to attract a bumper crowd.

This year’s event consists of the new 36km challenge, the 21.1km Half Marathon, 10km, 5km and 3km Family Fun Run/Walk

To enter this year’s Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, please visit www.coffsrunfestival.com.