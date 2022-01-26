Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival back in 2022 with new Director

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE much loved Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is back for 2022.

Taking place on 11 September, it will be a big celebration of all things running this year for the long-awaited tenth year of the event.

The tenth year will see the return of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour as the chief organiser and Bendigo Bank as the main naming sponsor.

All sponsors have committed to the event again with most of them being part of the event since the beginning.

All courses will feature the same fantastic trails around Coffs Creek that runners have come to love each year.

But not all things will stay the same.

Local Keelan Birch will be stepping up to take over from veteran Mick Maley as Race Director, adding an injection of youth and enthusiasm into the team of organisers.

“After over ten years of running the show, I’m looking forward to handing over the reins,” said Mick.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to have been part of organising this great event and without the generosity of the community, this event would not have become a major event for Coffs Harbour.

“I am confident that Keelan and the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour will continue to grow the Running Festival into a first class event for the Coffs Harbour region.”

While Mick deserves a well-earned retirement, Keelan is looking forward to organising a number of new additions for 2022.

“After two cancellations due to Covid-19, this year we will finally see the introduction of the Nyami and Jaanybarr of the Creek – the 36km ‘triple challenge’ that is a combination of runners completing the 21km, 10km and 5km event,” Keelan said.

Entries are expected to open in April for the event with big numbers forecasted for the tenth year.

For more information on the Coffs Harbour Running Festival check out https://rotarycoffsharbour.org.au/main-page.