Bennetts Beach Frieze and Beach Wall to be restored

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Lions Club have received approval from MidCoast Council to restore the iconic Gould’s Petrel seabird frieze and to replace the beach wall located at Bennetts Beach in Hawks Nest.

The steel frieze, which is attached to the beach wall, depicts the rare Gould’s petrel and their breeding habitat which is protected on nearby Cabbage Tree and Boondelbah islands.



Designed by local artist Chez Randes the project was created to share the story of the petrels who breed on the islands, following a successful conservation project in 2009.

The frieze was completed under the auspices of the local Artwalk Committee who are a driving force behind many local art installations in Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, including murals and riverside sculptures.

Lions Club President Peter Webb told News Of The Area that he is looking forward to restoring the area.

“Following a resolution of the Lions Club and subsequent approval from the MidCoast Council, we are directing a substantial portion of funds, which we have raised locally, to restore this iconic frieze and replace the beach wall.

“This will beautify and improve the amenity of the beach front area for locals and visitors,” Peter said.

Across the beach wall, there are four steel plaques each describing outstanding features of the coastline including Yacaaba and the protected islands, however, over time the frieze and the beach wall have been damaged by the sea and winds.

The restoration work is being progressed by a Lions Club Committee, in collaboration with the Artwalk Committee, who have shared their expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of friezes.

Following extensive research by the Committee, the beach wall will be replaced with weatherproof polished concrete blocks.

The works will include carefully removing, cleaning, sealing and reaffixing the frieze to the new beach wall, as well as refurbishment of the steel information plaques.

The Lions Club are managing the site works, with support from volunteers and the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed.

Restoration work on the site will commence in early April and be finalised by mid-winter.

If any members of the community would like to assist in providing their time and labour (light duties only), please contact Club President Mr Peter Webb at [email protected]

By Tara CAMPBELL