Best clubs of the 2021 home and away winter season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 has been a big year in local sport, with the recent lockdown unfortunately postponing finals series and a chance to see who would be crowned the champion teams.

It gives us a chance to look back on the region’s standout sporting clubs of the 2021 home and away winter seasons.

Coffs City United Lions: The Lions had a stellar 2021 with the club proving to be the best in North Coast Football.

The Lions remained undefeated on their way to winning this year’s Coastal Premier League minor premiership, and showed their depth in top-class seniors by also winning the reserve grade minor premiership.

The powerhouse club was also strong in the women’s ranks with the Lionesses winning the second division south and over 30s minor premierships in their Northern NSW Community Football seasons.

The Lions were also minor premiers of the Coffs boys 14s competition.

Coffs Harbour Breakers: The brilliant Breakers proved to be the best club of the AFL North Coast in 2021.

The Breakers were minor premiers in three of the four seniors’ competitions, topping the ladder in the seniors, women’s and reserves competitions, and losing just four games between them.

The Breakers were also strong in the juniors with their under 11s and 13s teams making their respective grand finals.

Boambee Bombers: The recent powerhouse of North Coast Football had another successful season in 2021.

Their Coastal Premier League side finished third on the ladder, while the Eagles were premiers of the women’s seniors first division.

The Bombers also took out a junior title as the Coffs Boys 15s premiers.

Coffs Coast Tigers: A big improvement in 2021 saw the Tigers finish second on the ladder in the Coastal Premier League season.

Were also premiers in the Over 35s men’s second division and Coffs Boys 17s competitions.

Urunga Hockey Club: Produced an outstanding season in the Hockey Coffs Coast’s men’s first division, finishing undefeated on top of the ladder with 14 wins and one draw.

Bellingen Hockey Club: Were ladder leaders in three of Hockey Coffs Coast’s eight competitions, leading the way in the women’s division 2, division 3, and junior 13s standings.

Beaches Hockey Club: The best overall club of Hockey Coffs Coast’s 2021 season.

Ladder leaders in the women’s division 1, men’s division 2, and junior 15s competitions.

Were also second in the junior 11s and 13s and men’s division 1 comps at the time of lockdown.

Sawtell/Toormina Dodgers: The outstanding club of the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s 2021 season.

The Dodgers finished as minor premiers in the A-grade competition and second on the ladder in the B-grade season.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints: The perennial powerhouse of the AFL North Coast had another stellar year in 2021.

Finished second on the ladder in the seniors, reserves, and under 17s competitions, while the Saints Youth Girls team were undefeated minor premiers.

Sawtell Panthers: The stars of this year’s Group 2 Junior Rugby League.

The Panthers have been the dominant junior club in 2021, sitting on top of the ladder in the under 14s and 13s, as well as having premiership contenders in other age groups.

Coffs Harbour Comets: The Comets finished second on the ladder in this year’s Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League first grade competition.

The club produced arguably the standout team of the year in Group 2, with its Ladies League Tag side going undefeated to finish the season as minor premiers.

Bellingen FC: North Coast Football’s best girls club finished premiers in two of the four Coffs Girls competitions, taking out the 16s and 14s girls competitions.

Bellingen were also Second Division South Men’s Seniors premiers.

Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins: The two clubs had some great local derbies this year which were decided in the final few minutes.

Both clubs won minor premierships in Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union competitions, with the Snappers the Women 10s and under 18s minor premiers, while the Marlins won the under 14s.

Northern Storm: Were premiers in two of the Coffs Boys Community Football competitions, the only club to win two boys minor premierships as they were the standouts of the 16’s and 12’s first division competitions.

By Aiden BURGESS