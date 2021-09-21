Best junior teams of the winter season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 produced a number of outstanding junior teams across all sports.

The standouts of their respective competitions, these excellent teams would not get the chance to prove their greatness on grand final day due to the lockdown and cancellation of finals series.

The following are the best junior sporting teams of the 2021 winter season.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints Youth Girls: The super Saints were arguably the best junior team on the AFL North Coast.

Went through their season undefeated with 11 straight wins on their way to making the grand final before its cancellation due to lockdown.

Bellingen Bats 14 and 16 Girls: Bellingen FC made it a title double in the Community Football girls competitions, with the two Bats sides awarded 2021 season premiers in the 14s and 16s girls.

The Bellingen 14’s girls won 13 of 14 games, while the 16’s remained undefeated winning 13 games and drawing 3.

Port Macquarie junior AFL teams: Port proved to be AFL North Coast’s best junior club in 2021, with the under 11s 13s and 15s winning minor premierships and making their respective grand finals before they were cancelled due to the lockdown.

Sawtell Panthers under 13s and 14s: The Panthers were a dominant force in the under 13s beating all before them to go undefeated with an amazing for and against record.

The Panthers under 14s also sat at the top of their competition with 10 wins and a draw from their 12 games.

Coffs Harbour Allstars: Were the minor premiers of the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s junior competition.

Boambee Bombers 15 Boys: Went through the 2021 season undefeated on their way to becoming the Coffs Boys season premiers.

SCU Marlins under 14s: One of the best junior clubs of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition, the Marlins won the 2021 under 14s minor premiership.

Coffs Coast Tigers 17 Boys: The 2021 season premiers had a fantastic season going through undefeated with 13 wins and 3 draws.

Coffs City United Lions and Coffs Coast Tigers 14 Boys: The two Coffs clubs were the standout teams of the 14 Boys competition, both finishing with 13 wins from 14 games.

The Lions were awarded season premiers due to a superior goal difference.

Northern Storm 12 and 16 Boys: The Korora kids won two season premierships, with the Tornadoes taking out the 12 Boys title and the Troopers winning the 16s boys.

Sawtell Scorpions 12 Girls: Produced a magnificent undefeated season on the back of a dominant defence which conceded just two goals in 15 games.

By Aiden BURGESS