Best sporting clubs from outside the region in 2021

2021 saw a number of sporting clubs from outside the Coffs Harbour region take part and excel in local competitions.

The Lismore Swans and Casino Lions entered the AFL North Coast competition for the first time, while a number of teams from outside the region competed in the Group 2 Rugby League, Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union, and Coastal Premier League competitions.

Here are the best of those clubs in 2021.

Lismore Swans: Had a successful first year in the AFL North Coast with both their seniors and women’s teams finishing third on the ladder.

Grafton Ghosts: The recent powerhouse of Group 2 Rugby League had another top year finishing as first grade minor premiers.

Port Macquarie Magpies: Provided a strong presence in the AFL North Coast junior competitions, with the clubs under 11s, 13s, and 15s sides finishing as minor premiers and grand finalists.

The club’s seniors and women’s teams were both semi-finalists.

Hastings Valley Vikings: The Vikings were minor premiers in the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union’s first grade competition.

Also finished as the under 16s minor premiers.

Macksville Sea Eagles: Finished third on the ladder in the Group 2 Rugby League first grade season, and were also under 18s minor premiers.

South Grafton Rebels: The Rebels finished top of the ladder in the Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade season, and also made the semi-finals of the first grade.

Kempsey Cannonballs: The club won two minor premierships in the 2021 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season, finishing on top in the 2nd grade and under 18s competitions.

Port United FC: Were the highest placed team of those from Football Mid North Coast who took part in the inter-regional Coastal Premier League, finishing fourth on the first grade ladder.

By Aiden BURGESS