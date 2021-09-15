Best teams of the home and away senior winter season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE region’s best sporting teams once again rose to the top in 2021.

But unlike in years past they would not get to prove their greatness by winning a premiership, due to finals series being cancelled due to the lockdown.

Let’s look at the standout senior teams of the 2021 home and away winter season.

Coffs Harbour Breakers women’s: The defending premiers had another season on top in 2021.

Lost just one game on their way to winning this year’s AFL North Coast women’s minor premiership.

Coffs City United Lions: Simply superb in season 2021.

The Lions won this year’s Coastal Premier League minor premiership by virtue of an undefeated season of 14 wins and two draws, winning the title by a substantial 13 points.

Urunga Thunda: Had a tremendous season as the undefeated ladder leaders of the Hockey Coffs Coast’s men’s 1st division competition.

Finished on top of the ladder with 14 wins and 1 draw.

Boambee Eagles women’s: The top women’s team of North Coast Football, the Eagles finished as minor premiers of the women’s 1st division competition with 13 wins and four draws from their 18 matches.

Beaches Seahorses women’s: The cream of the crop in the Hockey Coffs Coast’s premier women’s division, sitting on top of the table prior to lockdown with 14 wins from 17 games.

Sawtell/Toormina Dodgers: The best in baseball, the Dodgers were the kings of the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s regular season winning the A-grade minor premiership.

Coffs Harbour Comets Women’s League Tag: Had a magnificent Group 2 Rugby League season in which they went through undefeated as the dominant minor premiers.

Coffs Harbour Snappers: The queens of Mid North Coast Rugby Union, the Snappers went through the season undefeated on their way to winning a dominant minor premiership.

Coffs Harbour Breakers seniors: Were on top of the ladder from start to finish in a great season of consistency by the AFL North Coast’s senior minor premiers.

Won 12 of their 14 games and were the flag favourites heading into the finals series before its cancellation.

By Aiden BURGESS