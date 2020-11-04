Big Banana lights up red for ‘Day for Daniel’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s Big Banana turned red on Friday, 30 October to mark ‘Day for Daniel’, Australia’s largest day of action to raise awareness of child safety, protection and harm prevention.

Held annually on the last Friday of October, Day for Daniel honours the memory of Daniel Morcombe and is the Daniel Morcombe Foundation’s biggest fundraiser each year.

The theme of the day this year was wear red, educate and donate.

All donations help the Foundation continue developing free resources and programs for parents, carers and educators to teach children how to stay safe.

Funds also contribute to supporting young victims of crime.

To buy a badge, donate or for more information on the work of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation visit www.danielmorcombe.com.au.