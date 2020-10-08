Big Banana Named As The Best Big Thing in Australia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Big Banana’s greatness isn’t a secret among locals. And it appears the rest of Australia is more than aware of how great Coffs Harbour’s iconic landmark is.

Aussie travel site Wotif awarded The Big Banana the title of the Best Big Thing in Australia during the announcement of the winners of its people’s choice awards.

When the final counting was complete, The Big Banana was on top of the list ahead of the Big Pineapple, Big Prawn and Big Merino.

General manager of The Big Banana, Michael Lockman, said the recognition is a big thrill for the team.

“We were very excited to hear that we’d been announced as the winners,” Mr Lockman said.

“There’s a bit of friendly competition between the Big Things so to be recognised was very exciting.”

Wotif travel expert Chris Milligan visited The Big Banana earlier this year and enjoyed a frozen banana.

He said the voting wasn’t even a close contest.

“It was a competitive category but it came out number one by a long way,” Mr Milligan said.

“There were lots of nominations but the voting was skewed very much toward The Big Banana.”

The Big Banana is Australia’s very first Big Thing, built in 1964, and one that continues to reinvent itself with its toboggan ride, laser tag arena, mini golf, 4D ride simulator and water park among its attractions. Plus, you simply can’t go past those choc-covered bananas.

Mr Milligan said the reasons listed above help explain why The Big Banana was named at number one but there’s another important factor.

“The Big Banana is very nostalgic for a lot of people up and down the east coast,” Mr Milligan said.

“There are so many memories of road trips when we were younger and we visited The Big Banana.”

The Big Banana complex is still growing according to its general manager.

“We’re keeping our cards close to our chest but there’s a lot of plans to keep developing the park,” Mr Lockman said.

Some of those future plans include increased accommodation options, added attractions for all ages and an expansion of the water park.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS