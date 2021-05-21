Big Banana plans for $6.3m tourist accommodation development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Big Banana Fun Park has lodged a second development application with Coffs Harbour City Council, this time around for the construction of tourist cabins to accommodate visitors to the popular attraction.

The development application for a Staged Development (2 Stages) for construction of Tourist and Visitor Accommodation comprising 40 Tourist Cabins, and including earthworks, demolition of the park’s disused monorail, 40 car parking spaces, construction of a private access road and associated infrastructure services was submitted earlier this month and is estimated to cost $6.3 million.

The development is proposed to be a staged development, with Stage One comprising the construction of 25 Tourist Cabins and associated infrastructure, and Stage Two comprising the construction of fifteen Tourist Cabins and associated infrastructure.



The subject site for the proposed new development was previously a banana plantation until the late 2000s when the banana trees were removed.

The proposed site is located on vacant land on the hill directly behind The Racer giant indoor slide, and the cabins will be positioned and orientated to take advantage of the distant coastal views of Coffs Harbour’s coastline.

The cabins will be supported on stilts and will include two bedroom cabins, one bedroom cabins and studio cabins.

Each cabin will include the necessary amenities for a short-term stay including cooking, laundry, bathing, sleeping and storage areas.

The principal function of the proposed development is to provide short-term holiday accommodation for tourists to the Big Banana Fun Park.

According to development application documents, the proposed development will “provide new and sustained employment for members of the local community and encourage increased expenditure by tourists and visitors bothing within the park and the beyond during their extended stay”.

“It will provide additional employment opportunities during the construction and operational phases.

“It will provide alternate and additional accommodation for tourists and visitors alike.”

The remains of the abandoned concrete monorail track at the Park are proposed to be removed during the initial stages of construction.

This second development application follows the Big Banana Fun Park’s lodgement last month of a $2 million development application to establish a Duelling Raft Slide and a new children’s Wet Play Area within the Big Banana Waterpark.

The Big Banana Fun Park has been operating as a Coffs Harbour tourist attraction for 56 years.

By Emma DARBIN