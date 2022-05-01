Big Banana’s iconic monorail set for pastures new

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A PIECE of Coffs Coast history may soon have a new home after plans were announced by Big Banana management for the sale of the two remaining iconic monorail trains.

The monorails, which have been garaged within the Big Banana complex since 2005, are said to be surplus to requirements as park management looks to make room for accommodation and improved maintenance facilities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The monorail system was introduced into the Big Banana as part of a major tourism rebuild in the 1980’s, giving locals and tourists a chance to explore the park’s then-new attractions.

The train ride included a guided look at past and future agricultural practices, man-eating triffids and a curious animatronic bunyip.

In 2005, one of the three monorails derailed, submerging in a lake and the monorails were subsequently shelved due to financial reasons.

As news of the sale became public however, social media went into a spin with hundreds of posts by adoring locals remembering their experiences onboard the locomotive.

From nostalgic memories about day trips, to punters wishing for a return of the service, and even jokes about childhood trauma caused by the bunyip, the comments show the monorail still captured many local’s hearts.

Development Manager for the Big Banana, Jerome Dorman, says the social media comments were in keeping with anecdotes from park visitors, who sometimes think the monorail is still in service.

“It’s exciting reading all of those fond memories, and people sharing those memories with each other, it was heartwarming to see,” Jerome said.

He said that there has been interest from buyers of all types, “They’re certainly unique, we initially thought a buyer would want to recondition them and use them as a small train or a coffee shop, but now we’ve had heaps of interest from locals wanting to put them on their property.”

The monorails will go to auction in May.

By Sam PARKER