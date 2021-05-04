Big dreams for the Coffs Coast’s future golf star Cooper Holman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HE’S only seven years-old, consistently hits his driver 180 metres and is the number one player in the country for his age group.

Cooper Holman has fallen in love with golf and his results over the past month show that he’s about to be involved in a long-term relationship with the game.

Under the tutelage of Brandon Connor at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Cooper first started with a third-place finish in the Australian Junior Age Division Championships played at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.

Cooper and his supportive father Justin then travelled to the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley which is north of Cessnock to play in the US Kids Golf Australian Masters played over two rounds.

The Woolgoolga Public student, who practices four times a week and plays on both days each weekend, played sensationally and won his age group by an incredible eight strokes.

In both events Cooper admitted to being a touch wary.

“Both times I was nervous on the first day but on the other days I wasn’t,” he said.

It was a journey that started in 2019 during one of the clinics Brandon Connor runs with his Saturday morning Kids Club.

A short time later and Cooper is already dreaming of being a professional golfer.

And he’s really dreaming about the rich rewards success in major tournaments could bring him.

“I want to get a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, a private jet and my own island,” Cooper said.

Unfortunately for the youngster who recently shot an 88 for 18 holes at Coffs Harbour playing off the white tees, there’s one reward he won’t be able to cash in on.

That is the invitation his win in the Hunter Valley earned him to play in the World Championship in the United States in July.

But the pandemic isn’t slowing him down too much.

“I just want to keep playing and keep getting better and I love all of my coaches.”