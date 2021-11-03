Big numbers expected on the roads in Regional NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESIDENTS across the state are expected to travel in large numbers to all parts of regional NSW from 1 November with the further easing of COVID restrictions.

Transport for NSW Acting Deputy Secretary, Regional and Outer Metropolitan, Pete Allaway said people living in Greater Sydney and other parts of NSW have been living under stay-at-home orders since the end of June 2021.

“The people of NSW have done so well to get fully vaccinated and we know many people are eager to get out and about,” Mr Allaway said.

“We expect people to hit the roads in droves from Monday 1 November and with that comes anticipated traffic delays on popular regional routes.

“We anticipate large traffic volumes and delays entering and leaving Sydney via the Hume Highway and Princes Highway to the south, Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road to the west and Pacific Highway, M1 Pacific Motorway and Northconnex to the north.

“In the regions we expect large volumes and delays on key routes on the Hume, Princes, Kings, Great Western and Pacific highways.

“Transport for NSW will have traffic management in place at the major known pinch points, but motorists can still expect delays.”

Mr Allaway said Transport for NSW has been planning for the reopening of regional areas for months now, and this unique situation could potentially see traffic volumes reach those traditionally seen during Easter and Christmas holidays.

“As always, motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys, visit Live Traffic for up to date information, be prepared for delays and allow extra time.

If you have the flexibility to travel at different times, plan to travel outside weekends to avoid the busiest times.

“We want people to arrive at their destinations safely so please drive safely and take regular breaks, and above all please be patient.

“Motorists are also reminded they need to be ‘truck aware’ when driving on our highways and regional roads.

“Driving around heavy vehicles on regional roads can be challenging, especially if it is not something that you are used to.

“It’s important to remember trucks can’t stop as quickly as some other vehicles on our roads so you need to be extra vigilant.

You can learn more about being safe around heavy vehicles by visiting the Be Truck Aware webpage.

People planning to travel must also continue to be vigilant in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19 by following all health orders.

Please visit the NSW Health website for the current health orders and restrictions.

More information can be found at nswroads.work/holiday-journeys