Big prizes on offer for Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival

THE Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival are stepping up the prizes for their tenth year thanks to extra support from local businesses and State and local government.

The running festival has announced big prizes for their Beachside Radiology Half Marathon race which will feature a total of $5,000 of prize money.

Race Director Keelan Birch said, “To celebrate our tenth year, we are having a total $5,000 prize pool for the Beachside Radiology Half Marathon.

$1,000 for 1st, $750 for 2nd, $500 for 3rd, $150 for 4th and $100 for 5th.

“Equal pay for men and women.

“Additional random draw and age category prizes will also be on offer.”

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is known for being a community and family focused event as well as donating thousands to charities over the past ten years.

“Celebrating and building the running community will continue to be the heart of the festival and our main focus going forward,” Birch said.

The $5,000 half marathon prize pool will significantly elevate the profile of the half marathon to a state level.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh supported the move by the running festival.

“Coffs Harbour is perfectly placed as a regional centre to attract the best athletes in NSW and QLD.

“It will be great to see our top local athletes having the opportunity to compete with the best in the state and inspire the next generation of runners.”

The 2022 event will take place on 11 September with more details on the new website at https://coffsrunfestival.com.