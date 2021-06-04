Big turnout for Scotts Head Asyik Indonesian Art Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE sun shone brightly on Sunday 30 May, and many turned out for the Scotts Head Asyik Indonesian Art Festival held at Scotts Head Reserve.

The festival started with a colourful parade of children of all ages dressed in traditional costumes.

Some walked, others played instruments, and two rode in a Becak (a traditional Indonesian vehicle).

Spearheading the festival was the Scotts Head Primary School who are one of the four schools associated with the Bilingual Programme in NSW, alongside Macksville High School and Eungai Preschool.

The school has become a culturally engaged community with many school students speaking Bahasa Indonesian.

“Indonesian and cultural diversity is taught two days per week at the school,” said Deb Swan, Scotts Head Primary Learning and Support Teacher.

The school’s awareness of creating a cultural community has moved far beyond the schoolyard and into the greater community of Scotts Head.

Pak Murtala, Scotts Head Primary Indonesian Teacher introduced News Of The Area to the delegates from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Canberra.

The Education Attaché, Imran Hanafi said this was the third visit he’d made to this community, and he was “very happy for the cultural exchange that can only strengthen Indonesian relationships with Australia”.

The Asyik Art Festival showcased the wonderful talents of local children and the Indonesian Community in Scotts Head.

The day included Indonesian food stalls, art workshops, songs, dance, and puppetry.

Mohammad Syarif Alatas, Deputy Chief of Mission, Canberra, said he had been very involved with the Bilingual Program at the school, which has been operating for the last 12 years.

Ghofar Ismail, Media Relations, stated that the delegation would also be visiting the Scotts Head Primary School on Monday 31 May.

Anyone interested or needing further information regarding the Asyik Dance Group can contact Alfira O’Sullivan at info@suaraindonesiadance.com.au.

By Karen GRIBBIN