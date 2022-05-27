Big wins for Coffs competitors at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Autumn Australian Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour won a swag of medals at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Autumn Australian Open, scoring one gold, eight silver and three bronze.

Students from the Cris Hisa BJJ stable competed in eight different events, scoring 36 points against competitors from News South Wales and Queensland at Byron Bay on Sunday 15 May.

The all inclusive event had children, women and men competing across different weight divisions and belt colours with 419 medals up for grabs.

Black-belt head instructor Cristiano Hisa was delighted with the outcome.

“With only three competitors that had previous experience, the outcome for our team could not be better,” he said.

“We ran a four-week preparation program with the other non-competing members also joining in the intense sessions where the focus was given on the technical, physical and mental aspect.

“I am glad and proud of the students who embraced and accepted the challenge to test their skills, exposing themselves to this unique experience.

“We will definitely come back again to compete in the next event with the other members.”

By David Wigley