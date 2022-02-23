Bill passes to safeguard impounded animals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST week a historical Bill has passed in NSW Legislative Assembly legislating that that councils must take certain steps towards rehoming a seized or surrendered animal before euthanizing the animal, including working with rehoming organisations.

This is a large first step towards safeguarding the lives of impounded animals across the state.



The Companion Animals Amendment (Rehoming Animals) Bill 2021 now includes a number of reforms to ensure that local Councils are held accountable in taking steps to rehome surrendered animals.

“This is a huge step in the right direction and will help build on a lot of the good work that many councils have already achieved,” said RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman.

“Every animal deserves a fair go at a second chance, and we can only achieve this by working together.

“More than anything, this Bill sets up the framework for a solid network dedicated to saving more animals’ lives,” Mr Coleman said.

RSPCA NSW welcomes the opportunity to work with the NSW Government on the implementation of the Bill to ensure the accompanying regulations assist councils and rehoming organisations to best achieve the Bill’s intent.

“These changes display the reliance of the NSW Government and the local government sector on animal rehoming charities and organisations,” Mr Coleman said.

Reforms to the Bill include the following:

– Before action is taken to destroy a seized or surrendered animal, councils must give written notice to at least two rehoming organisations to inform them that the animal is available for rehoming and take reasonable steps to advertise the animal as available for rehoming.

– The written notice must specify the period of time, not less than seven days from the date the notice is given, during which the animal is available for rehoming.

– If a rehoming organisation, whether or not the organisation was given written notice, provides the council written notice that it is able to rehome an animal, the council must not destroy the animal and must make arrangements to transfer the animal to the organisation for rehoming.

– Councils must keep records that identify animals that have been rehomed.

– Councils must also keep records that identify animals that have been destroyed, with a record of the actions that council took to rehome the animal and alternative action the council considered before destroying the animal.

By Tara CAMPBELL