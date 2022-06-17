Billie-Jo Porter to play at 2NVR Studio 3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour singer/songwriter Billie-Jo Porter will play a Studio 3 Live show at 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio tonight, Friday 17 June, from 6-8pm.

Billie-Jo’s electric performance as a grand finalist in the prestigious Toyota Star Maker 2022 competition highlighted her prowess both as a songwriter and entertainer.

Billie-Jo is no stranger to songwriting success, co-wroting ‘Head Full of Honey’ with Andrew Swift, which peaked at No.7 on The Music Network’s Hot 50 airplay charts.

Billie-Jo cut her teeth supporting artists including Thirsty Merc, Hussy Hicks and Gretta Ziller, frequenting festivals including Tamworth Country Music Festival and Bello Winter Music Festival, delighting audiences and generating a strong industry buzz.

Her rising success captured the attention of multiple Golden Guitar and Aria Award winner Shane Nicholson, who produced her latest releases at The Sound Hole studios on the Central Coast.

Billie-Jo’s debut single ‘Feels Like Us’ is an upbeat, heart-warming love song co-written with Andrew Blyth at the Dag Sheep Station Songwriters Retreat.

Making its debut at No.2 on the Itunes Singer/Songwriter chart, No.1 on AMRAP Regional Chart, No.15 on The Countrytown Music Network Chart and reaching No.2 on Tamworth own 2TM’s Australian Country Music Chart, Billie-Jo is certainly a local artist to watch.

Billie-Jo’s follow up single, ‘Eyes Wide Open’, a happy beach-boho, live-and-let-live anthem debuted at No.6 on the iTunes Singer / Songwriter charts, No.3 on the AMRAP Regional Chart, No.35 on The Music Network Chart Countrytown Hot 50 and peaked at No.3 on 2TM Australian Country Music Chart.

“With her sentimental and energetic song writing, Billie-Jo Porter is a fresh talent ascending new heights, sprinkling joy into the ears of her listeners, taking them on a high-spirited journey of delight, music and love,” said Ceri Wrobel, 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio.

“Bring the family, BYO drinks and snacks to 834, Rodeo Drive, Tewinga, or listen on 105.9fm or stream via 2nvr.org.au,” Ceri said.