Bindimu leads First Nations weaving workshop on Gumbaynggirr country

FIRST nations craftswoman Bindimu is sharing her weaving heritage in a hands-on, instructive workshop on Sunday 8 August.

“This workshop will be held on beautiful Gumbaynggirr country, and we will be weaving with raffia, yucca and native lomandra,” Bindimu told News Of The Area.



“In this workshop you will learn the meditative coil weave as First Nations people have done for many generations.”

The workshop is open to all, whether experienced or an interested beginner.

“As it’s more of a freestyle workshop, participants will be learning to weave while also choosing whether they want to create a woven bowl, a pair of earrings or whatever their heart desires.

“I’ve actually had someone at my workshops who wove a pair of slip-on shoes,” said Bindimu.

“I’m excited to be here in Garlambirla (Coffs Harbour) and to get more involved in the arts scene here as well.”

Working as a co-producer of a multidisciplinary arts event in Meanjin (Brisbane) called “CTRL+ALT+DEL” she is intentionally widening the audience outside of the Brisbane/Gold Coast communities.

“I have an online shop where people anywhere can buy my art, handmade jewellery and homewares.

“I also DJ as well, so I’m going to eventually start hosting some small shows.”

For now, it’s weaving that has reconnected Bindimu with her culture.

“Being one of the oldest crafts on the planet, the importance of weaving, to me, isn’t just to create beautiful things, it’s purpose is also to be functional and sustainable.

“I’m honoured to carry on the fibre work and traditional weaving from my foremothers, and I aim to use my workshops to reconnect the new generation of First Nations people to the practice and give the non-Indigenous communities an appreciation for country and culture through weaving.”

For more information, see bindimu.com/events.

By Andrea FERRARI