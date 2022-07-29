Biosecurity zones around Coffs Harbour after new Varroa mite detection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEEKEEPERS around Coffs Harbour are following strict guidelines for a 50-kilometre biosecurity zone, after a new detection of Varroa destructor mites was confirmed, and swiftly dealt with, off Bucca Road, near Nana Glen, on Monday 25 July.

The new emergency order means a 10km eradication, 25km surveillance and 50km biosecurity zone has been set up around the latest infection site.

Steve Fuller, Industry Liaison Officer for the NSW Apiarists Association, whose Bee Service Pollination business serves farms across the Coffs Coast, told News Of The Area, “We need everyone to be diligent; I encourage all farmers to work with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) … biosecurity is at the heart of this industry.”

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said, “Biosecurity isn’t one person’s responsibility – we all need to work together.

“The DPI staff are continuing their strong surveillance work and have put significant measures in place to stop the spread,” he said.

“Our tracing efforts have led us to this IP after hives were moved earlier this year, prior to the introduction of the state-wide pause on movement,” Mr Saunders said.

“The good news is we can still draw a direct line between every single case so far, which means we have a good handle on the situation.

“Our field officers are working hard to conduct hive inspections with beekeepers right across the State and have connected this incursion to an existing case in the Hunter cluster.”

The bees were humanely euthanized on Monday night.

Speaking with NOTA, Coffs Coast Beekeeper, Glenn Locke, who owns Orara Valley Honey based in Nana Glen is optimistic that with the great efforts of the DPI handling this “minor infestation” quickly and efficiently, there will not be a major outbreak.

“We know where the bees came from, they haven’t just cropped up randomly, and the actual infestation was minor,” said Glenn.

“There were very low numbers of mites in the hives which have now been destroyed.”

With the DPI tracing, “they can identify any escapees, and have it controlled pretty quickly.”

The strict biosecurity zones are necessary, which means no hives within a 50km radius of the infection site can be moved.

“All 76 of the hives I own, every single hive, is in the Red Zone and technically they could all be destroyed.

“The important thing is that all beekeepers within 50kms of that infection site need to notify the DPI of where their hives currently are … they must do that, so we know where they are, and we can start tracking them.

“This is smack bang in the middle of the blueberry capital of Australia; bees are needed in this area to pollinate the blueberries and other berry fruit and at the moment hives cannot be moved, at all,” said Glenn.

Varroa spreads naturally very slowly but if beekeepers are moving hives around at 110km/h down the freeway it would spread fast, which is why the strict biosecurity and no-move Red Zone is in place.

“It’s still early days,” says Glenn, “but I am optimistic that this will not be a major outbreak.”

Approximately 5000 honeybee hives are needed for the pollination of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, avocados and macadamias in Coffs Harbour from now until the end of September, and the DPI is continuing to work closely with industry on the best solutions.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said there would be a significant impact on local produce if we don’t stop Varroa mite in the area.

“The quicker we can get things under control the better, so I’m encouraging farmers and apiarists to please come forward and report the locations of your hives, as it is an invaluable component of our control measures.”

The response plan for the eradication of Varroa mite follows a strategy agreed to by the NSW Government, the Commonwealth and the apiary industry.

For more information go to: www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa

To report the location of hives call the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.

Varroa mites attach themselves to the bees and are a vector for viral infections that impact the health of bees and their ability to forage for nectar and pollen.

By Andrea FERRARI