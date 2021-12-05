Birthday Fun Run Raises $800 For The Community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Shirazi family held a charity fun run to celebrate their children’s birthdays where guests were invited to make a donation instead of buying presents.

Over 100 people attended Mona’s seventh and Alex’s fourth birthday party raising over $800 for a ‘Back to School’ project for children in need.



It means some less fortunate children will be starting the 2022 school year with new equipment such as backpacks, pens, pencils, calculators and so on.

Mona and Alex’s father Shahab Shirazi explained more about the birthday fundraisers.

“We have been doing fundraisers for the last few years at our kids’ birthdays for local charities.

“This year in January 2021, my wife Tayebeh started a ‘Back to School’ project for kids in need so we decided this would be a great cause for our children’s birthdays.

“The birthday invitations asked attendees not to bring gifts but to make a contribution in the donation box.

“We first had the idea in 2018 and raised over $400 for a women’s refuge, everyone enjoyed it and the proceeds went to a great cause so we did it again the following year.

“In 2019 we raised over $600 for regional fire services when the bush fires were occurring and last year we started the Back to School project.

“The back to school items we bought included backpacks, pens, pencils, calculators, the things you might start a new school year with.

“We’ve had great support from the parents and the kids have really enjoyed it so we’ll continue next year for sure,” said Shahab.

By David WIGLEY