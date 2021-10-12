Birubi Information Centre now fully funded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT last the $11.4 million dollar Birubi Information Centre is fully funded.

The vision for a new gateway to the Worimi Conservation Lands will soon become a reality, with the Australian Government announcing $4 million for the new Birubi Information Centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said, “This is a great day for Port Stephens, the Anna Bay community, the Worimi Conservation Lands and our local tourism operators.

“The Birubi Information Centre started as an idea to provide better access to the incredible Worimi Conservation Lands and the sand dunes of the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council.

“It’s also a way to improve the experience of locals and visitors, and protect the cultural significance of this place.

“This $4 million in funding from the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund means the project is now fully funded.

“It complements the NSW Government’s $5.4 million investment and Council’s investment of $2 million to date.”

Mayor Palmer said the Birubi Information Centre will be a “game-changer for Port Stephens”.

“By creating a new gateway to the Worimi Conservation Lands, we’ll improve the visitor experience and allow our entire community to enjoy the beauty of this incredible place in a safe and sustainable way.

“This project is a true partnership with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, Worimi Conservation Lands Board of Management, Crown Lands and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. I want to thank our partners for helping to make this vision a reality.

“A huge thank you also to the Australian Government and the NSW Government for investing in our vision for the future of Birubi Point Aboriginal Place,” he said.

The design concept is similar to the construction of major tourism installations such as Sydney Wildlife World at Darling Harbour.

Detailed designs are underway and it’s estimated the project will go to tender in the coming months, with construction scheduled for 2022.

Sadly this new investment will sit within metres from the adjacent failed resort at Anna Bay where graffiti and derelict buildings will still be one of the first highlights that tourists will see on their arrival at the centre.

While Council has worked with the owner of the failed resort to plant screening trees around the perimeter, the planting has not been overly successful with the trees struggling to stay alive.

Local Kelly Hammond has been campaigning for the better part of 10 years to get action on the derelict site.

She told News Of The Area, “The cultural centre and interchange expected to start early next year adjacent to the Anna Bay eyesore is leaving the community a little divided.

“Anna Bay residents and businesses are excited to see progress but can’t help raising the issue of the white elephant at the end of the street.

“The failed derelict site will clearly be visible from the $11 million joint venture and we can only hope this encourages the sale of 74 – 84 Gan Gan Road.

“Council negotiated a clean up after the land environmental court got involved but compliance is questionable.

“The trees planted by Council over two years ago failed to take off but native bush and sand are growing behind the fence line and the swimming pool is one large sand pit,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON