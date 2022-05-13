Bishop Druitt College celebrates opening of Dance Academy with Sydney Dance Company workshop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Wednesday 4 May Bishop Druitt College (BDC) officially opened their new Dance Academy program in the Garra-Garraji Dance Studio (named for the Gumbaynggirr word for ‘movement and dance’) with a student dance workshop run by The Sydney Dance Company.

The program is designed to allow students that have reached a high level of dance in their elective courses to achieve an advanced level of skill and dovetails with HSC Dance as well as connecting to careers in performing and choreography.



BDC Principal Mr Nick Johnstone said, “The Sydney Dance Company is one of the premier dance companies in Australia if not the world, to be able to have their teaching artists here in Coffs Harbour is a wonderful opportunity for our students.

“In only three to five hours our Dance Academy students were able to put on a production.

“We viewed that at our Dance Academy launch, and it was outstanding.

“I am really excited to see what our Dance Academy can produce for our students in the years to come.”

The dance studio has been constructed at BDC with state-of-the-art technology in flooring and acoustics, and is the first of its kind in the Coffs Coast region.

Dance Academy parent Vanessa Crossley said of her son Hunter, “The Dance Academy was a big reason why Hunter wanted to come to BDC, he knew the school had a great Dance Academy and he wanted to be a part of it.

“His previous school was not a big supporter of the performing arts and he really wanted to pursue dance at school.

“Hunter can further his studies and do dance for his HSC at BDC.

“He is in an environment where it is okay for boys to dance and he feels comfortable to be able to dance at BDC and feels part of the team.

“He loves it,” Vanessa said.

By David TUNE