Bishop Druitt College community information sessions address issues raised in the community regarding the Northern Beaches Campus

BISHOP Druitt College held a series of information sessions for the public to address any concerns that the local community may have had.



Some of the issues that were of concern to the community included the impact on traffic and available playing space for the students on the selected site.

The Reverend Canon David Hanger, Rector of the Woolgoolga Anglican Church said, “I am aware that some members of the community are very concerned about the impact of increased traffic in the area around Woolworths as a result of the school’s location.”

BDC Principal Nick Johnstone responded with details of the current traffic situation which he had observed personally, advising that the school would look to implement a bus service for students to help minimise the number of vehicles, and would also look at varying start and finish times so as to not clash with peak traffic.

Mr Johnstone also addressed concerns regarding student access to greenspace and play areas, showing designs for the new building that incorporated both outdoor and undercover play spaces, and said they would incorporate features including a slide and climbing wall.

Students will also connect with the existing BDC campus for specialist classes and will utilise local facilities including the new West Woolgoolga Sporting Complex when completed in 2021.

Reverend Hanger and Mr Johnstone also discussed connections between the church and the school, as well as interaction with the Clarence Valley Anglican School in Grafton.

BDC anticipates an initial enrolment of between 25 to 30 Kindergarten to Year 1 students commencing in the new year.

The Development Application for stage one of the project is with Council currently.

By David TUNE