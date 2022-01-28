Bishop Druitt College is the number one school blood donor team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BISHOP Druitt College has taken out Lifeblood’s number one spot for school blood donor teams in the region.

The team’s donations have helped to save 219 lives locally through blood donation over the past twelve months.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Despite being impacted by Covid-19 issues, blood donation teams across the Coffs region gave 3,645 bags of blood, or almost 40% of the blood supply needed in Coffs Harbour.

Bishop Druitt College’s Principal, Nick Johnstone said, “We’re proud to support our community through vital blood donations and we are delighted to be the region’s top school donor team.”

Beth Hilton, K-12 Sport and Outdoor Education Coordinator at BDC told News Of The Area, “As a regular donor, I took on the school promotion of donating blood/plasma as it is a worthy cause.

“BDC has been participating with blood donations for a long time.

“Our senior students used to donate as part of school life until the age for donating changed to 18.

“Donating blood doesn’t take much promotion for staff to be willing to donate, we all have someone in our lives that has used this vital service.

“I share the monthly tally that Ruth (Lifeblood team member) sends out to us and our competitive spirit of being the top school does the rest.

“My Grandmother and mother as well as other family members have been making blood donations for as long as I can remember, and I encourage my children to do the same as you never know when you might need it.

“My son is O-, so his blood is worth bottling as they say.

“I have phenotype A in my blood which means it has special uses.

“I do prefer to donate plasma rather than blood as it can be used in more ways, and you can donate more often.”

How does Beth feel about the BDC team’s effort?

“Great work!

“I work with great colleagues who had no hesitation in rolling up their sleeves for this worthy cause.

“Add a bit of competitiveness and it makes it more fun.

“I hope in 2022 we can beat our 2021 tally and I can get more staff to roll up their sleeves.”

Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison thanked all the teams and the donors for their support.

“The need for blood is constant in Australia, with Lifeblood needing to collect 33,000 donations a week to ensure some of the most vulnerable patients in Australia get the treatment they need.

“It only takes around an hour to donate blood and that donation helps save lives.”

Any business or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams.

Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved.

To donate blood contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI