Bittersweet farewell for volunteer couple

TEA Gardens/Hawks Nest has said goodbye to two leading wildlife volunteers who have made a lasting impact on the local environment over the past two decades.

Jill and Peter Madden were farewelled by fellow volunteers at a special lunch at Hawks Nest Golf Club, before they move to the South Coast to be nearer their children and grandchildren.



The Maddens came to the Tea Gardens area in 2003 to build and run the well-known Eco Cottages at Bombah Point and soon after became active members of the Myall Koala and Environment Group (MKEG).

Six years later they started the Bitou Busters to tackle invasive weeds along the dunes and in coastal bushland.

Jill eventually became MKEG President and for many years has been coordinator of the more than 40-strong Bitou Buster volunteers.

MKEG secretary Ian Morphett said it was so visible to see all the work they had done throughout the area.

Steve Howard, Volunteer Community Liaison Officer at MidCoast Council, who supports the Bitou Busters in their work, gave thanks to Jill and Peter for their dedication to native bush regeneration.

“A highlight of my day was when I opened up my computer in the morning to find Jill’s report and photos of the Bitou Busters after each session.”

Over the last seventeen years, Steve has organised with Jill and Peter more than 200 koala food tree stock to give away each year at events such as the annual Myall River Festival, a total of 3,600 trees.

“Large parts of the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest area are now more beautiful and koala-friendly because of those tree giveaways,” Steve said.

In 2018, through Jill and Peter’s contacts with National Parks, MKEG were able to invite wildlife ecologist George Madani and a small team of ecologists and volunteers to carry out a survey of Myall Coast koala habitat and where they were found.

Over many years during Myall River Festivals, Jill and Peter organised guided tours along the Michael Rowe Memorial Walk from Mungo Brush Road, Hawks Nest, to the ocean, after organising working bees of volunteers to open and clear the path.

Leaflets were made with photos and descriptions of 44 wildflowers found on the walk.

Jill and Peter also clocked up fifteen years working as volunteers at the Tea Gardens Visitor’s Centre.

Under Jill and Peter’s leadership, MKEG and the Bitou Busters established an avenue of koala food trees in Sanderling Avenue, Hawks Nest, in memory of John Davis, Great Lakes Council’s Tree Management Officer. Eleven successful stands of different species were nurtured by regular watering, mulching and weeding.

The Sanderling Avenue project is now part of the Hawks Nest Nature Walk, thanks largely to Jill who oversaw the final part of the walk with the installation of ten tree guards with metal plaques with brief information about some of our local animals and birds.

The current MKEG president, Richard Streamer, presented Jill and Peter with a Certificate of Appreciation together with life membership.

Their Bitou Buster Coordinator role has been divided between three members; Trish Blair, Sharon Taylor and Adrienne Ingram.

Adrienne said Jill and Peter’s departure was bittersweet.

“They will definitely be greatly missed as friends and volunteers,” she said. “But they are moving on to a new stage in their lives with the family they love, so we wish them well.”