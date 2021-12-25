Blooms the Chemist Toormina Christmas Hampers and a new ‘temporary’ home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BLOOMS the Chemist Toormina has a Christmas Hampers tradition and come hail and a heavy storm that washed out their business, the fundraiser went ahead to reach a total of $2,211.20 to be donated to ‘Make A Wish Foundation’.

Corey Glover from Blooms Toormina told News Of The Area, “Blooms the Chemist Toormina has been closed since the devastating storm on 20 October.



“Cramming into the Sawtell store we have been able to continue servicing our community with deliveries, webster packs, prescription medications and smiles.

“Christmas at Toormina is always such a wonderful time of year.

“We always have a fabulous gift range available that continues to get better and better.

“We have been told how much it will be missed this Christmas and it saddens us not to be able to provide our customers with this service.

“We have however been able to rescue our famous Christmas Hampers and make them available at Sawtell.

“Every year at Toormina we have our ’12 days of Christmas’ promotion where twelve customers win a hamper valued at over $500.

“This year we ran it with gold coin donations to enter.

“Thank you to all who have donated.

“Our beloved Naomi has been busy out the front of Blooms the Chemist Sawtell displaying the impressive hampers and continuing to create that festive vibe that she does so well at Toormina.

“We have had an exciting morning today, Monday 20 December, contacting our winners of the hampers.

“Here are some of the winners: Anne Latham, Gai St.Leon, Margaret Daly, Sue Kopp, Neil Harrigan, Dorothy Burns, Douglas O’Driscoll and Sylvia Etheridge.

“In other big news for the community we are excited to share that we will be reopening at a temporary location on Wednesday the 29 December 8:30am at 6/3 Minorca Place (Old BCU Building opposite Toormina Medical Centre).

“Whilst works are under way to restore and rebuild our beloved Toormina home we are still a little while off yet.

“Gautam Chauhan, Rhona Woodhead and all the team look forward to seeing you at our temporary home and then ultimately returning and re-opening our doors with a fresh store and welcoming you all back to our new home.”

By Andrea FERRARI