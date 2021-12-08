Blue and White Vet opens in Nambucca Heads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW veterinary clinic is set to open in Nambucca Heads.

The Blue and White Veterinary Clinic opens its doors today, Friday 10 December, and the community is invited to head along and check out the new premises, meet the team at the clinic and grab a free coffee voucher while you are visiting.

Dr Andre Greyvenstein is the chief vet at the Clinic, and has 24 years veterinarian experience behind him caring for small animals.

“I practice all aspects of caring for animals that are brought for me, and I particularly enjoy surgery, coming from a digital surgical background.

“I want to help animals but also be able to assist people with caring for their animals, and answering any concerns that they may have.

“I’m always keen to see good outcomes and a healthy prognosis after seeing an animal.”

Dr Greyvenstein hails from South Africa, where he owned his own clinic for 18 years.

He and his family moved to South Australia in 2018 and Coffs Harbour in 2020 where he became a partner with the Blue and White Veterinary Clinic Coffs Harbour

Dr Greyvenstein is excited about the new service being offered in Nambucca, and he and his team are keen to become involved with the community here.

Local tradespeople have been heavily involved in the remake of the building.

The rooms are spacious and open, newly laid out with a clean and airy feel about them.

The team working alongside Dr Greyvenstein at the clinic are Vet Nurse Trish Mead and receptionist Rebecca Whaley.

The clinic has two consulting rooms, a surgery, and two soundproof kennel rooms, with the cats and dogs being provided with separate facilities.

House calls available by appointment .

Opening hours are from 8:30-5:30 Monday to Friday, and 9-11am on Saturday, with house calls available by appointment.

The Blue and White Veterinary Clinic is located at 42 Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads.

Contact the clinic on (02) 5522 1030.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN