Blue Ribbon Bowls at Karuah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Blue ribbon event of the Karuah Bowling Club consisted of a cast from the committee as Club President Dave Austin played Vice President Scott Beaumont with Club Secretary Mark Wilkie as the Marker in the final of the Club Major Singles.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

There were many high quality matches from the initial rounds with Dave playing Pete Dennis then Mark Wilkie in the quarter final (31/29) and Marty Mills in the semi final (31/26) and Scott up against Brendan Revell (33/29), then Stewart Bagnall in the quarter final and Sam Rees (31/26) in the semi final.

On Saturday 30 August Scott, playing his first Singles final, settled into his game quickly winning 6 of the first 8 ends to lead 12/2.

Dave then found his length and won the next 5 ends closing the score to being just behind 12/9.

Scott continued with great draw bowls but Dave kept up his fight producing consistent beautiful bowls to turn the score around and after 25 ends was leading 25/18.

Dave, after being Runner Up in this event a number of times, maintained the pressure to secure his first Club Champion title winning 31/22.

By Scott BEAUMONT