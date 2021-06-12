Blueberry muffins baked with love to help the homeless in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JENNY Barnier had an horrendous experience 25 years ago that has led to her regularly supplying baked goods for homeless people in Coffs Harbour.

Her ten-year-old daughter was severely injured in a multi-vehicle car crash and was left unable to walk or care for herself for many weeks, and during this time Jenny found it difficult to provide for her family.



She was grateful for the support of three friends who cooked and delivered meals for them at a time when she wasn’t able to do so.

This experience influenced her to start cooking for friends and local people who were ill, and a chance encounter with some women who were living in their cars while escaping domestic violence led her to realise that there was an opportunity for her to make a small but meaningful difference in other people’s lives.

Jenny connected with the Ozgroup Co-op who have donated blueberry seconds (fruit that wasn’t of high enough quality for the fresh market) and then spoke to local growers who have supplied excess bananas and she has used the produce to make fresh muffins that she delivers to Pete’s Place at the Community Village for distribution to local homeless people.

As well as about three dozen muffins she makes and delivers Anzac Biscuits and scones each week.

A cancer survivor herself, Jenny was also involved in recent Cancer Council ‘Biggest Morning Tea’ fundraising events and made sure that any leftover food went to a good cause via Pete’s Place.

Jenny told News Of The Area, “Helping people doesn’t have to cost millions of dollars, a batch of Anzac biscuits only costs a few dollars to make and can help people who are in a difficult time on their lives feel valued and supported, and I find that helping others helps me, and keeps me engaged with our community.”

By David TUNE