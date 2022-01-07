BMNAC hosts Nyanggan Gapi Café opening at Sealy Point

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYANGGAN Gapi Café Manager Kamla Webb, from the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation spoke with News Of The Area about the opening of the new café and deck at Sealy Lookout (Niigi Niigi).

“Nyanggan Gapi started as a hired coffee trailer that mainly went to NAIDOC week events.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“We grew in a small container that was able to be started with the donation money from Uncle Barry Hoskins.

“The first smaller cafe started up at Sealy Lookout in 2017.

“We had a lot of support and advice from Artisti Coffee Roasters (Toormina-based coffee aficionados) and their team which we are so thankful for.”

In a nod to their love of coffee, the café’s name, Nyanggan Gapi translates to Strong Coffee.

“NSW Regional Tourism and Infrastructure Fund is the funding we were awarded to do this project, thanks to the amazing business case put forward by Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation, written by Trent Lynwood.

“We did this in partnership with NSW Forestry Corporation.

“Between NSW Forestry Corporation and Coffs Harbour Woods, they donated all the decking materials.

“The re-creation of the new cafe allows us to offer a larger range of food and drinks, and most importantly has enabled us to double our staffing opportunities which has allowed us to employ five new young Aboriginal local people casually.

“The new cafe is more than four times larger than our older space.

“The funding also included us to get electricity to the site at Sealy Lookout which we did not have before.

“We also have large water tanks allowing us to not have to transport water up for use in the cafe.”

The new design provides space to display their merchandise and products professionally.

“The extra space means we can increase our menu items including milkshakes, toasted sandwiches, fresh sandwiches and in the near future, burgers and Acai bowls.

“We will keep our lemon myrtle white chocolate and raspberry muffins on the menu that have become quite popular.

“In the near future we will offer table service for guests sitting in on the new deck nestled in the trees.

“Not only do we love to offer our customers a wider range of food and beverages, we are also striving to increase the turnover of the cafe so we can contribute to our educational and cultural activities for young people and children on the Coffs Coast.

“Employment and training for our community is so important, and this is our motivation in pushing forward.

“We are so proud of our team.

“And so thankful for all the support we have received.”

By Andrea FERRARI