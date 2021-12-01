0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GROUP of Five BMX riders from Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club have returned from the 2021 AusCycling ACT/NSW State Championships held at Hawkesbury Hornets BMX Club with a large collection of State Plates.

Hannah Beattie has had a stellar year and came home with a 5th place State Plate on her 20 inch in the 9 girls division and a 4th place State Plate in the 8-10 girls’ cruiser division.

To add to this Hannah received a medal and a plate for coming 2nd in the State Series in the 8-10 girls Cruiser and a 4th place plate on her 20 inch.

Cody Beattie continued his good form and came away with a 5th place State Plate on his 20 inch in the 12 boys and a 6th place State Plate on his Cruiser in the 11-12 boys’ division.

Cody also received State Series plates coming away with a 4th place in the 11-12 boys’ cruiser and a 5th place in the 12-year boys on his 20 inch.

The evergreen Ben McDonald had some great battles over the weekend and was happy with his 3rd place State Plate on his Cruiser in the 45–49-year men’s division and a 5th place State Plate in the 45-49 men’s 20 inch division.

Aaron Miller came away with a 2nd place State Plate in the 15-16 years boys Cruiser and received a 1st place medal and plate for the State Series on his Cruiser and a 5th place plate for the State Series on his 20 inch in the 15-year-old boys.

Tyler Calder raced well over the weekend and was unlucky not to make the semi finals in both his Cruiser and 20 inch and came home with a 4th place plate for the State Series in the 13–14-year boys cruiser division.

These five riders are a credit to their club and the future of the Club looks bright with them leading the way.

By John MILLER