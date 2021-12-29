0 SHARES Share Tweet

NERSNG on the Gold Coast was the venue for the recent AusCycling 2021 BMX National Championships.

Riders from across Australia converged to Nerang to try to take away the National Titles in their respective classes.

Three Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club members made the trip across the border to compete and did themselves proud against the top-class competition.

Tyler Calder competed in the 13-14 boys’ cruiser class and made the semi-finals and finished up 16th overall, Tyler backed up on Monday on his 20 inch and after a nasty crash ended up in 27th position.

Aaron Miller competed in the 15-16 boys’ cruiser division and finished in 15th position and backed up on the Monday on his 20 inch and finished in 23rd position.

Ben McDonald raced his cruiser in the 45–49-year-old men’s division and finished in 10th position.

A great effort by these riders with limited preparation and racing in very hot conditions.

Two Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club members Hannah Beattie and Aaron Miller were excited to receive their Act/NSW State Series jerseys recently, congratulations Hannah for your 2nd place in the 8-10 year old girls cruiser division and Aaron for your 1st place in the 15-16 year old boys cruiser division.