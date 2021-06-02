Boambee and Urunga share the points and the spirit of the Indigenous round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boambee Eagles and Urunga Raiders shared the points in a 1-1 draw last weekend at Ayrshire Park in the Indigenous round of the competition.

The two teams have been the gold standard in women’s football on the north coast only dropping points to each other with convincing wins against all other opposition as they remain joint leaders of the women’s first division competition.

After a goalless first half, Urunga broke the deadlock opening the scoring through a Bronte Barrera goal and Boambee equalised from a Jasmin Norberry penalty in the final minute of the game.

Boambee President Fiona Clancy said it was fitting the teams played each other to commemorate the Indigenous round

“This weekend marked the inaugural RTC Group Indigenous round for NNSW football.

“It was fitting that Boambee played Urunga in the women’s first division game with both teams proudly represented by Indigenous players.

“The game was played in great spirit with both teams showing respect for each other and was a good display of competitive women’s football, the game ended in a one all draw,” said Clancy.

Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said this is Northern NSW Football’s first step towards connecting with the region’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and diverse history.

“The purpose of the inaugural Indigenous Round is to provide the football community with an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the contribution and participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples throughout our game in northern NSW.

“Northern NSW Football acknowledges that we haven’t been proactive in this regard despite the geographic spread and significant representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples within our jurisdiction.

“Our Strategic Plan identifies the goal of ensuring the game is inclusive and accessible by addressing the barriers to initial participation as well as equipping clubs to provide safe and enjoyable football experiences for their local communities – this is just a start,” said Eland.

Eagles coach Neil Witherdin summarised the match.

“The game was played with the intensity you would expect from these two teams on an extremely windy afternoon and on a field that despite the rain we have had was very hard and bumpy.

“Both teams worked hard to play good soccer with very little separating them, they both had chances but were unable to convert, nil all at half time.

“The second half wasn’t very old when Urunga struck with a long range shot that was just out of reach of the Eagles keeper, one nil to Raiders.

“With the Eagles pressing hard for the equaliser and squandering chances time was running out, in the last minute of the game with the Eagles attacking they were awarded a penalty, Jasmine Norberry calmly took control of the situation grabbing the ball to expertly send their keeper the wrong way and salvage a point for the Eagles.

“Another very competitive game by all players,” said Neil.

The Eagles travel to Woolgoolga on Saturday 5 June to play the Wildcats at 3pm and the Urunga Raiders host the Maclean Bobcats also with a 3pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY