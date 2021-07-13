Boambee Bombers defeated by the Kempsey Saints in the Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boambee Bombers were defeated 2-1 by the Kempsey Saints in the Coastal Premier League last Sunday at Ayrshire Park.

The Bombers enjoyed most of the possession, playing expansive football and working the ball through the channels.

The Kempsey Saints defended resolutely however, and won the game on the counter attack to move into fourth place on the CPL ladder.

Although Boambee retained their second place position on the ladder, rivals Northern Storm and the Kempsey Saints are in hot pursuit, now trailing the Bombers by just one point.

Boambee coach Brady Parker put it bluntly that possession doesn’t win matches.

“Kempsey came with a game plan to absorb the pressure and stay tight as a unit which they did well and caught us on the counter which they also did.

“We had good possession for the majority of the game but unfortunately possession doesn’t win you games,” said Brady.

Kempsey coach Daniel Baker was proud of his team’s performance.

“It was a very tough game, they had the majority of possession but we defended brilliantly as a team and limited their chances until the last 20 minutes.

“We created plenty of chances when we did have the ball and were unfortunate not to put a few away.

“They pushed hard in the final 20 minutes and got one back, they had a few chances and missed a penalty, but we scrambled great and really worked hard as a team.

“I am really proud of the boys, the way they pulled together and really played for each other especially with a few blokes missing,” said Daniel.

Boambee’s next match is away to the Port Macquarie Saints on Saturday 17 July at 3pm.

By David WIGLEY