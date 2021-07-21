Boambee Bombers on top in ‘good spirited’ over 35s competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boambee Bombers extended their lead at top of the men’s over 35s division with a 4-2 win over last year’s Premiers Coffs United.

Nathan Silvy opened the scoring for Coffs United breaking clear of the Bombers backline to calmly slot the ball home but the lead was short lived as Boambee struck back within minutes.

The game was evenly poised at half time at 2-2 but the introduction of Wade Parker had an immediate effect as he terrorised the Lions backline with his pace down the flanks and scored with a thunderbolt right foot.

The Lions went down to ten men following injuries to Lewis Pietrini and Nathan Silvy and Boambee took control of the match, dominating possession and forcing some goalkeeping heroics from Lions shot stopper Matt Rowbottom.

Lions captain Duncan Marchant praised the spirit of this year’s competition.

“The over 35s comp is played in great spirits, this year there’s twelve teams and there’s been no easy matches which is the sign of a good comp.

“Boambee lost to us in the final last year but they’ve upgraded their squad, they’re top of the league and are definitely the team to beat this year,” said Duncan.

Woolgoolga defeated Urunga 3-2 and the Northern Storm went down 3-0 to the Sawtell Scorpions.

Despite the loss CPL coach Craig Caruana echoed the spirit the competition is played in.

“Good game played in a really good spirit, they got three goals in the first 20 minutes and defended really well in the second half,” said Craig.

By David WIGLEY