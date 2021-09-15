Boambee Bombers under 15s crowned Premiers after undefeated season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boambee Bombers under 15s were crowned Premiers of the North Coast Football competition after finishing the season undefeated with thirteen wins.

Coach Glenn Bennett attributed their success to being together for three seasons.

“The majority of the boys have been together since the under 12s, they have grown and developed immensely this season and matured so much, even though we don’t have anyone that has played NPL, we have been the benchmark this season.

“Over the last few years, the boys have placed in the top four but unfortunately have been unsuccessful in making it through to the grand final.

“This year, despite multiple injuries, we are undefeated premiers,” said Glenn.

Coach John Bouboulas echoed the team spirit amongst the boys in the triumphant season.

“The team have worked fantastically together, communicating and setting themselves goals.

“I enjoy coaching these boys and have loved watching them grow and learn, as individuals and as a team,” said John.

By David WIGLEY