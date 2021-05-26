Boambee come back to share the points with the Northern Storm in a 2-2 draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOAMBEE equalised in the last minute to share the points with the Northern Storm in a 2-2 draw last Saturday at Korora Oval.

Storm Coach Eric McCarthy told News Of The Area, “The lads played well, dominated possession but didn’t convert their chances to put the game to bed.

“You have to take your chances against a quality side like Boambee or you get punished and that’s what happened when they equalised in the last minute,” said Eric.

It wasn’t the Boambee structure we have become accustomed to seeing with Thomas Frewen playing in central defence and marksman Brady Parker playing in goals.

Boambee President Fiona Clancy shed some light on the line up, “A last minute shuffle of players due to centre back Joshua McIntosh calling in sick saw the Bombers move Thomas Frewen into the central defending position.

“Our defence did their job only allowing Storm to score by way of two awarded penalties, there were some good moments of attacking play by Boambee seeing Luke France and Joseph Newman reaching the back of the net.

“So far five games have been played, with another 13 rounds to the regular season, we are yet to see the Bombers reach their potential,” said Fiona.

Storm Co-Coach Craig Caruana explained the fine margins in this year’s Coastal Premier League.

“Happy with the effort again, we played some good football and had our moments against Boambee.

“We’ve gotten ourselves into winning positions against ‘the big four’ in all those games but haven’t been able to see those games out or finish teams off when we have had the chance.

“We have to and will get better in taking those opportunities, we’re still getting used to each other, the combinations are slowly getting there so we still have a fair bit of improvement with and without the ball,” said Craig.

Northern Storm travel to Macleay Valley Rangers for their next match on Saturday 29 May and Boambee travel to Taree to play the Wildcats also on Saturday at 3pm.

By David WIGLEY