Boambee Eagles Crowned Women’s Division One Premiers

THE Boambee Eagles were crowned premiers of the women’s first division finishing the competition on 43 points with 13 wins, one loss and four draws.

Last year’s grand final winners the Urunga Raiders finished the competition in second place on 34 points with the Woolgoolga Wildcats in third place and the Maclean Bobcats in fourth place.

After winning the league, the team was looking forward to finals but the postponement of community sport left the eager Eagles with mixed emotions.

Prolific Eagles striker Kylie Mcdonald told News Of The Area, "It's disappointing not to finish out the season, but as a team we are still proud of the year we have had.

“To see all the girls step up and play the way we did, considering the amount of serious injuries we had was amazing. “It’s a testimony to our work ethic and the thought Neil (Witherdin) put in, yeah the Eagles,” chanted Kylie.

Eagles coach Neil Witherdin was disappointed to miss out on finals football but was inspired by the team’s progress during the season.

“The women’s premier league season unfortunately finished prematurely due to COVID, it was disappointing for the Eagles not to play finals as that is what we had been working towards all year.

“On reflection though, a lot of credit must go to the Eagles players for putting themselves in the position of being nine points clear of second place.

“This group of girls were amazing after losing three of their star players to long term injuries requiring surgery, the rest of the players just rolled up their sleeves and continued to work hard with their training and on the field.

“They lost their first game of the season and never tasted defeat again, in fact the further the season went the better they got.

“Congratulations to the Eagles and all associated with this team , it has been inspiring to watch the progress,” said Neil.

By David WIGLEY