Boambee Eagles flying high with a record number of women’s registrations at the club

THE Boambee Eagles have been a powerhouse in women’s football on the North Coast featuring in nine consecutive grand finals and this year they continue to soar as they record their highest number of female registrations in the club’s history.

The Eagles have nominated three senior female teams for the 2021 season who are nominated to play in the first and second divisions on Saturday’s and during the week for the over 30’s players.

Club President of Boambee FC, Fiona Clancy has been a long term advocate for women’s football and is delighted to see this translate into more registrations at the club.

“It is fantastic for a club of our size to have so much female interest in a male dominated sport.

“The Club has always been very supportive of our female players and in return we now have a great group of women nurturing and leading the way for our younger Eagles,” said Clancy.

By David WIGLEY