Boambee Eagles Held to Draw By Macleay Valley Rangers

REIGNING Division One premiers Boambee Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Macleay Valley Rangers last Saturday in the women’s Coastal League One.

The football cliché of a game of two halves described a match where Macleay Valley applied the early pressure and scored in the first half and the Eagles clawed the game back in the second half to share the points.

Eagles coach Neil Witherdin provided match insights.

“Saturday’s game between Boambee Eagles and Macleay Valley was a very close contest.

“Boambee started okay but we were frustrated by desperate defence.

“This seemed to give Macleay Valley confidence and they went to the break one nil up.

“The second half was again very tight but the Eagles managed to claw a goal back through Nioka Morris,” said Neil.

The Boambee Eagles and the Urunga Raiders have been the cream of women’s football over the past few years and will come face to face at Ayrshire Park on Saturday 7 May at 3pm in a repeat of previous grand final encounters.

The Coff United Lionesses defeated Sawtell 3-1 and will travel to the Macleay Valley on Saturday 7 May to face the Rangers while Sawtell have the week off.

By David WIGLEY