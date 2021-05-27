Boambee Eagles overcome the Maclean Bobcats 6-0

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE creme de la creme of women’s football on the North Coast, the Boambee Eagles and the Urunga Raiders continued their fine form in the women’s first division notching up convincing victories last Saturday.

The Eagles defeated the Maclean Bobcats 6-0 as prolific striker Kylie McDonald banged in another four goals to make it eight goals from two games, whilst the Urunga Raiders defeated the Woolgoolga Wildcats 8-1.

Eagles Coach Neil Witherdin hailed the enthusiasm of the younger players having a contagion effect on the rest of the team.

“This week’s game was a little scrappy at times mixed with some great patches of play resulting in some terrific goals.

“With our younger girls in Nioka, Casey and Holly starting to find their comfort zone, their enthusiasm is rubbing off on all players.

“The Eagles had an up and down first half with an injury to our Captain Krista causing concern to players and disrupting our play.

“3-0 at halftime, in the second half the Eagles settled and played a more controlled game creating some great chances and scoring three more.

“At the end of the day goals to Siobhan Deam, Rebecca Oberleuter and another four to Kylie McDonald rounded out the day.

“Our second clean sheet for the season was also something all players can be proud of.

“Special praise must go to Maclean players who haven’t had their coach for the last month and have been organising and training themselves under the guidance of their captain, mixed in with the amount of traveling they do, these girls are a credit to the entire club, good luck for the rest of the season,” said Neil.

The Boambee Eagles host the Urunga Raiders in a battle of the giants on Saturday 29 May at 3pm at Ayrshire Park.

By David WIGLEY