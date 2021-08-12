Boambee Eagles Soar to Women’s First Division Minor Premiership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN a clash of the titans of North Coast Football the Boambee Eagles defeated the Urunga Raiders 4-1 last Saturday to clinch the women’s first division.

Eagles coach Neil Witherdin told News Of The Area the match was fiercely contested.

“In a game that is always fiercely contested, both teams had periods of dominance.

“Urunga started the better and Boambee struggled to keep up, it took a goal from Nioka Morris to help the Eagles settle the nerves.

“It wasn’t long before Urunga hit back to even things up, further goals to Siobhan Deam and Josie Helisma enabled the Eagles to go to the break 3-1 up.

“The second half was more of the same high intensity play with both teams having plenty of opportunities, a goal to the Eagles’ Kylie McDonald sealed the match for Boambee with both teams putting on another evenly matched performance,” said Neil.

Eagles playmaker Bek Oberleuter summed up the team spirit in the camp.

“I think the Eagles isn’t just a name or a team but represents friendship and family.

“Eagles are about committing to the football but also and most importantly the fun of playing together every week.

“We are here because we want to be here, to laugh, smile, succeed and improve together,” said Bek.

Flying right winger Siobhan Dean echoed the strength of togetherness.

“We are a part of something bigger than individual strength.

“The girls are guided by our coach Neil, to be completely committed to each other as a whole team.

“Together, this is how we achieve our success but also how we move forward from our failures.

“We are the Boambee Eagles,” chanted Siobhan.

By David WIGLEY