Boambee Eagles women overcome Coffs United Lionesses in tight contest

“ONWARDS and Upwards” chanted Boambee Eagles captain Kylie McDonald after their 1-0 victory over Coffs City United in their Coastal League One Women catch-up match last Wednesday.

It was the captain’s left boot that was ultimately the difference between the two teams when she broke through the Lionesses defence and slotted the ball into the corner of the net.

The Lionesses showed attacking flair and had several chances denied by last gasp defending and a superb goalkeeping performance in an end-to-end encounter at Mclean Street.

After a number of injuries, MacDonald is looking for the consistency that delivered last year’s premiership.

“Good I hope, once we get some players back, we haven’t had our full team or even half of our full team available due to injuries, being away or sick,” she said.

“Once we start getting our players available consistently and playing games consistently then hopefully, it is onwards and upwards.”

The Urunga Raiders maintained their position at the top of the table with a 14-1 win over Sawtell at Toormina Oval.

Coastal League One Women have a break over 9 and 10 July and return to the field on 16 July.

By David WIGLEY